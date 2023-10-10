Anti-Palestinian racism in Britain

SHAFAQNA- Over the last 4 days, Britain has experienced an epidemic of almost unchallenged anti-Palestinian racism and anti-Muslim bigotry. What is more, this bigotry has been perpetrated by people in a position of responsibility.



Britain’s Home Secretary suggests clampdown pro-Palestine chants in letter that will concern free speech advocates. Her words, will deeply concern freedom of speech advocates and members of the Muslim community. Waving a Palestinian flag or singing a chant advocating freedom for Arabs in the region may be a criminal offence, Suella Braverman has told senior police officers.

Over the weekend, Braverman tweeted that she expected police to “use the full force of the law” against any displays of support for Hamas, a message which she reiterated on Monday.

Braverman’s letter was sent after Rishi Sunak vowed that anyone in the UK supporting Hamas would be “held to account” in the aftermath of the attack on Israel.

Thousands of protesters waving Palestinian flags and chanting “Free Palestine”

On Monday evening, thousands of protesters gathered outside the Israeli embassy in London, waving Palestinian flags and chanting “Free Palestine”.

London police reportedly arrested three people involved in the demonstrations.

Israeli press is much more balanced than the British coverage

Paradoxically enough, UK Prime Minister Rishi Sunak ordered the Israeli flag to be projected onto 10 Downing Street, while promising “unequivocal support” for Israel.

Yet, when given the opportunity to condemn Israeli crime on television, Britain’s Foreign Secretary James Cleverly would not do so.

Some of the Israeli press is much more balanced than the British coverage. Haaretz, Israel’s leading liberal newspaper, published an editorial on Sunday declaring Hamas’s attack to be “the clear responsibility of one person: Benjamin Netanyahu”.

It is dangerous to imply that any expression of Palestinian identity is terroristic

It is becoming acceptable in much of British discourse to imply that the Palestinian flag itself – which is not the Hamas flag – is somehow murderous, terroristic and antisemitic.

Antisemitism is foul, but it is offensive and dangerous to imply that any expression of Palestinian identity or support for Palestinian self-determination – a legitimate struggle under international law – is considered morally wrong and even terroristic.

This means there is no way for Palestinians to express their identity without being smeared as terrorists.