UK officials ban pro-Palestine chants

SHAFAQNA- Over the last 4 days, Britain has experienced an epidemic of anti-Palestinian racism and anti-Muslim bigotry. Moreover, this bigotry has been perpetrated by people in a position of responsibility.



Britain’s Home Secretary suggests a clampdown on pro-Palestine chants in a letter. “Waving a Palestinian flag or singing a chant advocating freedom for Arabs in the region may be a criminal offense”, Suella Braverman has told senior police officers.

Over the weekend, Braverman tweeted that she expected police to “use the full force of the law” against any displays of support for Hamas, a message which she reiterated on Monday.

Braverman’s letter was sent after Rishi Sunak vowed that anyone in the UK supporting Hamas would be “held to account” in the aftermath of the attack on Israel.

On Monday evening, thousands of protesters gathered outside the Israeli embassy in London, waving Palestinian flags and chanting “Free Palestine”.

London police reportedly arrested three people involved in the demonstrations.

UK Prime Minister Rishi Sunak ordered the Israeli flag to be projected onto 10 Downing Street, while promising “unequivocal support” for Israel.

Yet, when given the opportunity to condemn Israeli crime on television, Britain’s Foreign Secretary James Cleverly would not do so.