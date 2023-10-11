English
International Shia News Agency
All NewsFeatured 3Middle EastOther News

Gaza: More than 260000 people displaced

0
260000 people displaced

SHAFAQNA-While Israeli forces continue pounding the Gaza Strip for a fifth day, killing at least 950 Palestinians , More than 260,000 people have been forced to flee their homes in the Gaza Strip , the United Nations said.

“Over 263,934 people in Gaza are believed to have fled their homes,” UN humanitarian agency OCHA reported, warning that “this number is expected to rise further”.

The death toll in Israel has climbed to 1,200 people.Israeli Defence Minister Yoav Gallant has pledged to launch a ground offensive in Gaza.

Israeli Defence Minister Yoav Gallant has pledged to launch a ground offensive in Gaza following Hamas’s surprise attack.

In Gaza, rescuers struggle to reach survivors in some areas. Humanitarian groups condemn Israel’s announcement that it would cut off food, water and supplies in a full siege of the enclave.

WHO :Transport corridors must be protected to deliver health supplies to Gaza

Transport corridors such as Rafah crossing ‘must be protected’ to deliver health, other humanitarian supplies to Gaza, says organization.

Source: aljazeera, aa

www.shafaqna.com

Related posts

UK officials ban pro-Palestine chants

asadian

At least 6 Palestinian journalists killed in Gaza

asadian

HRW slams Israeli defense minister’s vow to deprive Gaza of food & electricity

asadian

UN: More than 187000 displaced in Gaza since Saturday (07 Oct. 2023)

asadian

Saudi Arabia Calls For Urgent Meeting of OIC on Gaza

asadian

Gaza: Israeli Airstrikes Destroy 7 Mosques Since Saturday (07 Oct. 2023)

asadian

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.