Gaza: More than 260000 people displaced

SHAFAQNA-While Israeli forces continue pounding the Gaza Strip for a fifth day, killing at least 950 Palestinians , More than 260,000 people have been forced to flee their homes in the Gaza Strip , the United Nations said.

“Over 263,934 people in Gaza are believed to have fled their homes,” UN humanitarian agency OCHA reported, warning that “this number is expected to rise further”.

The death toll in Israel has climbed to 1,200 people.Israeli Defence Minister Yoav Gallant has pledged to launch a ground offensive in Gaza.

Israeli Defence Minister Yoav Gallant has pledged to launch a ground offensive in Gaza following Hamas’s surprise attack.

In Gaza, rescuers struggle to reach survivors in some areas. Humanitarian groups condemn Israel’s announcement that it would cut off food, water and supplies in a full siege of the enclave.

WHO :Transport corridors must be protected to deliver health supplies to Gaza

Transport corridors such as Rafah crossing ‘must be protected’ to deliver health, other humanitarian supplies to Gaza, says organization.

Source: aljazeera, aa

