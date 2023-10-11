Afghanistan hit by second strong earthquake in five days

SHAFAQNA-Afghanistan was rocked by a strong earthquake on Wednesday morning – days after another quake in the same area killed thousands and flattened villages.

The latest 6.3-magnitude earthquake struck about 28km outside of Herat, capital of the north-western province of Herat, the US Geological Survey said.

These earthquakes, together with the approach of winter, will exacerbate Afghanistan’s existing challenges and make it even harder for people to meet basic needs, including adequate shelter, food and medicine, aid groups have warned.

Such crises result in significant shortages of food and medical supplies, and require a rapid response to support affected people, especially women, children and the elderly.

Source: Thenationalnews

www.shafaqna.com