English
International Shia News Agency
All NewsAsia-PacificFeatured 3Other News

Afghanistan hit by second strong earthquake in five days

0
Afghanistan hit by second earthquake

SHAFAQNA-Afghanistan was rocked by a strong earthquake on Wednesday morning – days after another quake in the same area killed thousands and flattened villages.

The latest 6.3-magnitude earthquake struck about 28km outside of Herat, capital of the north-western province of Herat, the US Geological Survey said.

These earthquakes, together with the approach of winter, will exacerbate Afghanistan’s existing challenges and make it even harder for people to meet basic needs, including adequate shelter, food and medicine, aid groups have warned.

Such crises result in significant shortages of food and medical supplies, and require a rapid response to support affected people, especially women, children and the elderly.

Source: Thenationalnews

www.shafaqna.com

Related posts

Afghanistan: Four British citizens released from detention

asadian

Afghanistan earthquake: Slow progress of relief efforts

asadian

UN seeks support for Afghanistan after Herat earthquake

asadian

Aid group: Devastation from Afghanistan earthquake ‘worse than we imagined’

asadian

UN: At least 320 people killed after powerful earthquakes hit Afghanistan

asadian

Ahmad Massoud called for recognition of “gender apartheid against women and genocide of Hazaras” in Afghanistan.

asadian

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.