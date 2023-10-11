English
International Shia News Agency
Other News

AHA: New syndrome identified linking heart disease, metabolic disorders and kidney disease

0

SHAFAQNA SCIENCE- Heart disease has long been associated with other chronic diseases, including diabetes and kidney disease. According to the American Heart Association, it is the leading cause of death for men and women in the United States, and three out of three adults have three or more risk factors that contribute to heart disease, metabolic disorders, and kidney disease.

According to Healthline, American Heart Association (AHA) officials now say that in some cases, these related diseases may be defined as a new syndrome called cardiovascular-kidney-metabolic syndrome, or CKM.

Medical experts have noted the connection between cardiovascular diseases in obesity, type 2 diabetes and chronic kidney disease.

“The report focuses on the connections between these diseases with a particular focus on identifying people in the early stages of CKM syndrome,” said Dr. Chiadi E. Ndumele, MD, Ph.D., M.H.S., FAHA, co-author and associate professor of medicine and director of obesity and cardiometabolic research in the Division of Cardiology at Johns Hopkins University in Baltimore, said in a statement. “Screening for kidney and metabolic disease helps us initiate protective therapy earlier to more effectively prevent heart disease and better treat existing heart disease.”

Source: Healthline

www.shafaqna.com

Related posts

Oxford Un: Scientists develop a promising 3D printing method to treat brain damage

asadian

Oxford: Gene therapy opens up new possibilities for chronic pain treatment

asadian

MIT: Desalination systems can produce fresh water cheaper than tap water

asadian

Yale researchers: A protein that causes liver damage may be a new target for therapy

asadian

Oxford Martin School: Generative AI could improve productivity and democratizing innovation

asadian

MIT research: Unraveling the complexity of Alzheimer’s disease

asadian

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.