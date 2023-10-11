AHA: New syndrome identified linking heart disease, metabolic disorders and kidney disease

SHAFAQNA SCIENCE- Heart disease has long been associated with other chronic diseases, including diabetes and kidney disease. According to the American Heart Association, it is the leading cause of death for men and women in the United States, and three out of three adults have three or more risk factors that contribute to heart disease, metabolic disorders, and kidney disease.

According to Healthline, American Heart Association (AHA) officials now say that in some cases, these related diseases may be defined as a new syndrome called cardiovascular-kidney-metabolic syndrome, or CKM.



Medical experts have noted the connection between cardiovascular diseases in obesity, type 2 diabetes and chronic kidney disease.

“The report focuses on the connections between these diseases with a particular focus on identifying people in the early stages of CKM syndrome,” said Dr. Chiadi E. Ndumele, MD, Ph.D., M.H.S., FAHA, co-author and associate professor of medicine and director of obesity and cardiometabolic research in the Division of Cardiology at Johns Hopkins University in Baltimore, said in a statement. “Screening for kidney and metabolic disease helps us initiate protective therapy earlier to more effectively prevent heart disease and better treat existing heart disease.” Source: Healthline www.shafaqna.com