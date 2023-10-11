English
Scientists develop promising 3D printing method to treat brain damage

SHAFAQNA SCIENCE- Researchers have created engineered tissue representing the cerebral cortex simply by 3D printing human stem cells. Once implanted into mouse brain slices, these structures are integrated into the host tissue. This technique could eventually be developed into suitable repair methods to repair brain injuries.

Brain injuries, including trauma, stroke, and surgery for brain tumours, typically cause severe damage to the cortex (the outer layer of the human brain), resulting in problems with perception, movement, and communication. For example, approximately 70 million people worldwide suffer from a traumatic brain injury (TBI) each year, 5 million of which are serious or fatal. Currently, there is no effective treatment for severe brain injuries that lead to reduced quality of life.

 

Tissue regeneration therapies, particularly those in which patients receive implants of their own stem cells, may be a promising way to treat brain injuries in the future. However, there is still no way to make stem cells mimic the architecture of the brain.

In this new study, researchers at the University of Oxford created double-layered brain tissue by 3D printing human neural stem cells. When implanted into mouse brain slices, the cells demonstrated convincing structural and functional integration with the host tissue.

Source: Science Daily

