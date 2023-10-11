English
[Photos]Sheikh Zakzaky arrives in Tehran

SHAFAQNA-Nigeria’s leading Muslim scholar Sheikh Ibrahim al-Zakzaky has arrived in Tehran.

The Shia Muslim cleric, along with his spouse, was warmly welcomed by a large crowd of Iranians, including university students, at the Imam Khomeini International Airport on Wednesday morning.

Sheikh Ibrahim Zakzaky  was giving a brief speech to the people who welcomed him at the Imam Khomeini International airport in Tehran,

He was detained along with his wife in December 2015 during an attack by the Nigerian army, which resulted in the martyrdom of three of Zakzaky’s sons and nearly 2,000 Shia Muslims in Nigeria.

Three other of his children had been shot dead by the police on International Quds Day in 2014.

In 2021, Zakzaky and his spouse were acquitted of all charges laid against them and subsequently released.

