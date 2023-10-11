Palestinian UN envoy: Use starvation as a method of warfare is nothing less than genocidal

SHAFAQNA-The Palestinian envoy to the United Nations described Israel’s bombardment and vow to impose a complete siege on of the Gaza Strip as genocidal.

“Such blatant dehumanization and attempts to bomb a people into submission, to use starvation as a method of warfare, and to eradicate their national existence are nothing less than genocidal,” Palestinian UN envoy Riyad Mansour wrote in a letter to the UN Security Council on Tuesday, seen by Reuters.

“These acts constitute war crimes,” he wrote.

Source: arabnews

