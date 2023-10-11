English
Pope expresses concern about Gaza siege

SHAFAQNA-Pope Francis expressed concern over the total siege of Gaza, saying the Middle East does not need war but peace.

Urging both parties to show restraint, he stressed: “Terrorism and extremism do not help to reach a solution to the conflict between Israelis and Palestinians, but fuel hatred, violence, and revenge, causing suffering to both sides.”

“The Middle East does not need war but peace, a peace built on justice, dialogue, and the courage of fraternity,” the pope also said.

In a dramatic escalation of Mideast tensions, Israeli forces have launched a sustained and forceful military campaign against the Gaza Strip.

