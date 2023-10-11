Putin & Erdogan slam deployment of US aircraft carriers in Mediterranean Sea

SHAFAQNA-Russian President and Turkish President accused the United States of inflaming the Middle East by sending an aircraft carrier group to the region.

Vladimir Putin has called the explosion of violence between Israel and the Palestinians a vivid example of the failure of U.S. policy in the Middle East, which he says has taken no account of the needs of the Palestinians.

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan criticized the US for sending a group of warships to the eastern Mediterranean to show support for Israel after this weekend’s deadly attack by Palestinian militant group Hamas.

“What is the US aircraft carrier doing in Israel?” Erdogan said at a joint press conference with visiting Austrian Chancellor Karl Nehammer in Ankara late Tuesday. In an escalation of rhetoric against the US, he warned that their involvement in the Gaza Strip would risk “massacres.”

Source: reuters , bloomberg

