International press bodies call for investigation into killing of journalists in Israeli airstrikes on Gaza

SHAFAQNA-International press bodies have expressed their concerns over the killing of journalists in Israeli airstrikes on Gaza, calling for an immediate investigation into deaths.

Committee to Protect Journalists (CPJ) has stressed that journalists are civilians doing important work during times of crisis and “must not be targeted by warring parties.”

“Millions across the world are counting on reporters in the region to provide accurate information about the conflict. Journalists, like all civilians, must be respected and protected,” Sherif Mansour, CPJ’s Middle East and North Africa program coordinator, said in a statement on Tuesday.

