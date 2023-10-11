Second international webinar on mass media & news-making games was held

SHAFAQNA- The second international webinar on mass media and news-making games was held by the Bureau of Media Studies and Planning on October 9 ·

The guests were Ms. Sondos Al-Assad, Al-Mayadeen Network analyst and also Fiorella Isabel, political analyst of Russia Today.

The webinar is organized by the cooperatioon of the Koresheed media Festival and the NashrAvaran.

Sondos Al-Assad, Al-Mayadeen Network analyst said that the issue of media and how the mainstream media all every time manipulate stories from our countries, especially in West Asia, in order to serve their own interests, which are actually colonial imperialist interests. They all the time focus on issues that serves, for example, their agenda is a hostile agenda.

So they don’t care about human rights, they don’t care about freedom, because if they care about our freedom, they shouldn’t have occupied our lands, especially, for example, in my case, they shouldn’t have occupied parts of my country, Lebanon, in the past, or our neighbouring Palestine, she told.

Fiorella Isabel, political analyst of Russia Today said that all of the media in the West is basically a public relations organization that serves only to amplify the message that the State Department wants in order to get some sort of political outcome.

There’s two things.They are, of course, going after Palestinians, labeling them all as terrorists, using the red herring of Hamas and doing this to justify and erase all of the war crimes that Israel has committed, not just against Palestinians, but of the people of West Asia, whether it was Iran, whether it’s Syria, whether it was Lebanon, she stated.