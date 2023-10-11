English
Gaza: Israel destroys 22639 housing units, 10 health centre & 48 schools

Israel destroys 22639 housing units

SHAFAQNA- Israeli warplanes have destroyed 22,639 housing units, 10 health institutions and 48 schools since Saturday.

Local institutions reported that the Israeli warplanes have completely destroyed 168 buildings, including 1,009 residential units while 12,630 housing units were partially destroyed, including 560 units that have become uninhabitable.

Ten medical institutions were bombed, including seven hospitals, while 12 ambulances were directly targeted and 48 schools were partially or severely damaged.

According to the sources, 70 shelters currently house about 187,000 people who have been displaced by the ongoing Israeli bombing of the Gaza Strip.

