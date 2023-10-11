The Grand Ayatollah Sistani’s office issued important statement regarding bombardment of Gaza Strip

SHAFAQNA- The Grand Ayatollah Sistani, the Supreme Religious Authority of Shia Muslims issued a statement regarding the continuous bombardment of different areas of Gaza Strip by Israeli occupying forces.

According to Shafaqna, the statement of the Grand Ayatollah Sistani reads:

In the name of God, the Beneficiate the Merciful

The Gaza Strip these days is facing constant bombardment and intense, unprecedented attacks, which have so far led to the martyrdom and injury of more than six thousand innocent civilians. In addition to that, it has caused the displacement of a large number of people and extensive destruction of residential areas. This bombardment has targeted various areas in such a way that there is no safe haven left for the people.

However, the occupying forces have imposed a suffocating blockade on the Gaza Strip, recently even including water, food, medicine, and other necessities of life, causing significant damage and hardships for the helpless people. It seems that through these actions, they are seeking revenge against them and trying to compensate for heavy losses and major setbacks in recent confrontations.

All of these actions are unfolding before the eyes of people all around the world, and there is no deterrent or barrier against these attacks. In fact, some individuals support these criminal actions and use the pretext of self-defense to justify them.

In the midst of this, the entire world should stand against this severe brutality and prevent the occupying forces from carrying out their plans to further harm the oppressed people of Palestine.

Ending the tragedy of these dear people, which has been ongoing for seven decades, can only be achieved by realizing their legitimate rights and ending the occupation of usurped lands. This is the only way to establish security and peace in this region. Without this, resistance against the aggressors will persist, and the cycle of violence will continue to end more innocent lives.

There is no power nor strength except by God, the Most High, the Most Great

2023-10-10

The Office of the Grand Ayatollah Sistani – Najaf Ashraf

Persian Version