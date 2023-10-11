Turkey’s Erdogan condemns Israel’s bombing of Gaza

SHAFAQNA- Turkey’s President Recep Tayyip Erdogan has condemned Israel’s bombing of the besieged Gaza Strip.

Speaking to the members of his ruling AK Party in parliament on Wednesday, Erdogan said even war had a “morality” but the flare-up since the weekend had “very severely” violated that.

“Preventing people meeting their most fundamental needs and bombing housing where civilians live – in short, conducting a conflict using every sort of shameful method – is not a war, it’s a massacre,” he said, referring to Israel cutting off electricity and water to Gaza and destroying infrastructure.

“We openly oppose the killing of civilians on Israeli territories. Likewise, we can never accept the massacre of defenceless innocents in Gaza by indiscriminate, constant bombardments,” Erdogan said.

Erdogan said Israel’s repressive policies towards the Palestinians lay at the heart of the conflict. “Israel should not forget that if it acts like an organisation, not as a state, it will eventually come to be seen like one,” he said.

Source: Al Jazeera