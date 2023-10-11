Taliban sold Panjshir emerald worth 165 thousand 300 dollars to two businessmen

SHAFAQNA AFGHANISTAN- Local officials of the Taliban announced that this group has sold more than 3,930 carats of Panjshir emerald worth 165,300 dollars for the third time.

The Department of Taliban Culture Information wrote on the X social page that this amount of emeralds were bought by an Afghan and a Chinese businessmen.

These precious stones were extracted from eight Panjshir emerald mines in the last two weeks.

Previously, the Taliban had sold emeralds extracted from Panjshir mines twice.

It should be noted that the Taliban started mining emerald mines two months ago in the district of Panjshir province, and the Ministry of Mines and Petroleum of this group announced at that time that it had given 200 emerald miners work permits.

According to Taliban statistics, 750 emerald mines are registered in Panjshir and 500 of them are active.

After taking over Afghanistan, the Taliban have focused on mining as one of their main sources of income.

Source: Shafaqna Afghanistan