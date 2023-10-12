Bodies of children & women pulled from Gaza rubble

SHAFAQNA-Israel continued to pummel Gaza with air raids, killing dozens of people, including nine children in the city of Khan Younis.

Officials in Gaza say the enclave faces humanitarian catastrophe with the territory’s only power plant shutting down due to a lack of fuel.

Israeli PM Benjamin Netanyahu promised to “destroy” armed groups as he announced an emergency unity government with opposition leader Benny Gantz.

The death toll in Gaza now stands at more than 1,200, while the number of people killed in Israel has also reached 1,300.

Some images captured moments ago showing huge plumes of black acrid smoke floating over Gaza City.

338,000 Palestinians displaced in Gaza

The UN Office for the Coordination of Humanitarian Affairs (OCHA) said Thursday that the number of Palestinians displaced in Gaza has risen to more than 338,000 amid intensified fighting.

Source: aljazeera, aa

www.shafaqna.com