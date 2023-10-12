China is setting ethical boundaries on scientific research from December 1

SHAFAQNA-As of December 1, China is enforcing new regulations requiring all research institutions—including universities, hospitals, and enterprises—to undergo ethics reviews.

The move, according to Chin’s Ministry of Science and Technology, is aimed at ensuring that science and technology are used “for good.”

The regulations will require universities, hopsitals and companies to undergo ethics reviews.

This development represents a first for China, bringing it to the forefront in establishing guidelines for ethical considerations in fields such as human and animal research, as well as artificial intelligence (AI).

Among the areas needing third-party expert verification are algorithmic models with social influence, invasive brain-computer interfaces, and automated decision-making systems affecting health and security.

Source: gizmochina

www.shafaqna.com