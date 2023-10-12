English
International Shia News Agency
All NewsAsia-PacificFeaturedOther News

China is setting ethical boundaries on scientific research from December 1

0
ethical boundaries on scientific research

SHAFAQNA-As of December 1, China is enforcing new regulations requiring all research institutions—including universities, hospitals, and enterprises—to undergo ethics reviews.

The move, according to Chin’s Ministry of Science and Technology, is aimed at ensuring that science and technology are used “for good.”

The regulations will require universities, hopsitals and companies to undergo ethics reviews.

This development represents a first for China, bringing it to the forefront in establishing guidelines for ethical considerations in fields such as human and animal research, as well as artificial intelligence (AI).

Among the areas needing third-party expert verification are algorithmic models with social influence, invasive brain-computer interfaces, and automated decision-making systems affecting health and security.

Source: gizmochina

www.shafaqna.com

Related posts

Expert: China will be second “superpower of world” in next twenty years

asadian

Washington: Top USA-Chinese diplomats hold ‘in-depth’ talks

asadian

Beijing expected to receive 12.8 million tourists in the coming holiday

asadian

China-Arab Countries Expo brings good results

asadian

Expert: “Competition between USA-China will be intensified in future”

asadian

[video] Syrian President Visits Famous Buddhist Temple in China

asadian

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.