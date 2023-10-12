Iranian President-Saudi Crown Prince Discuss Latest Situation in Palestine

The 45-minute conversation centered on the latest developments in Palestine and the necessity of halting the crimes of Israel in the occupied lands, Iran’s Deputy Chief of Staff for Political Affairs to the President, Mohammad Jamshidi, wrote on his account on the X, formerly known as Twitter, on Wednesday (11 Oct. 2023) evening.

“In the first phone call between Ayatollah Raisi-Mohammed bin Salman, the 2 agreed on the need to end war crimes against Palestine. Islamic unity was stressed and both believed Israel and the USA’s green light will cause destructive insecurity for the regime & backers,” Jamshidi wrote.

According to a Thursday report by IRNA, Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman praised Riyadh-Tehran for their efforts to ensure regional stability, describing the revival of cooperation between the two countries as the beginning of convergence.

The current situation in Gaza is distressing and dangerous, the Crown Prince said, acknowledging that the rights of Palestinians are being violated. He emphasized that such violations could lead to an escalation of insecurity in the region.