Palestinian President to meet Jordan king-USA’s Secretary of State to stop Israeli destruction of Gaza

SHAFAQNA- Palestinian President Mahmoud Abbas will meet with Jordanian King Abdullah II today (12 Oct. 2023) and USA’s Secretary of State Anthony Blinken tomorrow.

Hussein Al-Sheikh Secretary of the Palestine Liberation Organisation (PLO)’s Executive Committee, posted on X: “In the framework of the efforts made around the clock by the Palestinian leadership to stop this devastating war and as part of the joint effort between Jordan and Palestine, President Mahmoud Abbas is meeting his brother, King Abdullah II, today in Amman.”

He added: “The President is also scheduled to meet tomorrow, Friday, with USA’s Secretary of State, Mr Anthony Blinken.”

