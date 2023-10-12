Afghans call for reopening of schools for females

SHAFAQNA-On International Day of the Girl, many in Afghanistan have once again called on the government to open the gates of schools and universities to females.

At the same time, the United States Institute of Peace and international institutions have expressed concern about the situation of girls in Afghanistan and called for girls’ rights to be honored in the country. Girls above sixth grade are not allowed to go to school and universities are also closed to them.

Hadya, a sixteen-year-old 10th grader, said that celebrating International Day of the Girl will make sense to her when she goes to school.

“We have always celebrated Girl’s Day, but in these two years we cannot celebrate it,” Girl’s Day is the day when I can go to school, be in the community and schools open to us again.” Hadya told TOLOnews.

Source: tolonews

