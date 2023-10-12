19000 hate speech & incitement tweets in Hebrew documented on X

SHAFAQNA-The Arab Centre for the Advancement of Social Media, 7amleh, has documented more than 19,000 cases of hate speech and incitement content in Hebrew on X.

According to a statement issued by the Palestinian organisation, there has been a significant increase in this type of content since 7 October, the first day of the recent escalation in Gaza, and the number of such posts continues to rise.

The cases documented apparently included various forms of harmful content, with 50 per cent categorised as hate speech and 30 per cent categorised as fake news or promoting violence and incitement. Just under 50 per cent of these tweets were politically motivated, while 32 per cent contained racial bias. The remainder included gender and religious discrimination.