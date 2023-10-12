English
International Shia News Agency
Israel Attacks Two Main Airports in Syria

Israeli attacks target Syria’s airports

SHAFAQNA- While the Israeli attacks on Gaza continue, reports from Syria’s state television show that the airports in Damascus and Aleppo are out of service following what it said were Israeli strikes.

It said there had been damage but no casualties at the Aleppo airport but did not give any information about the situation in Damascus.

Local media channel Sham FM said Syrian air defences were launched in response to both attacks. It said here had been damage but no casualties at the Aleppo airport, but did not give any information on the impact of the strike on Damascus Airport.

Source: aljazeera, reuters

