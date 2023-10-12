Israel Shells Mosque in Lebanon’s Dhahira

SHAFAQNA- Israel has shelled the Ahl Al-Qur’an Mosque in the town of Al-Dhahira in the Tyre district of southern Lebanon.

Anadolu’s correspondent in southern Lebanon reported that the Mosque and dozens of nearby homes were directly hit by the Israeli artillery shelling. The Lebanese army patrols and inspects damage caused by the Israeli bombings.

Ali Al-Suwaid, a local resident, said the town was exposed to random Israeli bombing, forcing its people to flee to safer neighbouring villages. Al-Suwaid added that the Israeli shelling had hit his house while he and his family were inside the house, causing material damage to the building.

Source: middleeastmonitor

