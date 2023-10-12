Herat Earthquake: The Grand Ayatollah Sistani Aids Victims & Emphasizes Brotherhood [Photos]

SHAFAQNA- In the aftermath of the devastating earthquake that struck Sunni areas in Herat, Afghanistan last week, causing significant human and material losses, the Supreme Religious Authority of Shia Muslims in Najaf Ashraf expressed heartfelt sympathy and solidarity with the victims’ families. He extended his prayers for the recovery of the injured and the deceased and took proactive measures by sending representatives to the affected regions, authorizing the allocation of aid from the Imam’s share for those affected.

According to Shafaqna, the office of the Grand Ayatollah Sistani in Najaf Ashraf responded to an inquiry regarding the allocation of the Imam’s share to assist the earthquake-affected areas. The response contained a significant point, as follows:

Question: What are the responsibilities of believers in response to the recent earthquake in Sunni areas of Afghanistan?

Response: “Afghan believers are permitted to provide assistance from the Imam’s (AS) share, within the necessary limits, while Iranians are also authorized to contribute up to half of the Imam’s (AS) share.”

Sending representatives and providing direct material aid: Shafaqna’s reporter also learned that, in addition to permitting the allocation of the Imam’s share, the office of the Supreme Religious Authority promptly dispatched representatives to the earthquake-stricken area. They thoroughly assessed the situation and engaged with local authorities. While consoling the affected population, they explored avenues to assist the earthquake victims, offering a substantial amount of cash aid to the earthquake-affected regions of Herat.

Furthermore, essential material aid, including tents, food, medicine, clothing, and other necessities, has been sent to the area and distributed to the earthquake victims through the Astan Quds Hussaini, with these relief efforts ongoing.

Teaching through this response:

Beyond the commendable immediate response from the office of the Grand Ayatollah Sistani and his representatives to the plight of the Afghan people, as witnessed on previous occasions, a significant aspect and lesson in the written response of the Grand Ayatollah Sistani’s Office is his non discriminatory approach to earthquake victims in Sunni areas of Afghanistan. This approach is rooted in the principles of brotherhood and respect for the inherent dignity of all human beings, a stance that has consistently been upheld in various instances. For instance, during the devastating earthquake in Turkey and Syria, the Grand Ayatollah Sistani expressed solidarity with the affected populations and urged the prompt provision of essential assistance to earthquake victims.

The Supreme Religious Authority of Shia Muslims demonstrates that in the face of suffering, hardship, and oppression, it is a moral, humanitarian, and religious obligation to alleviate their pain, irrespective of whether they are in Gaza or Afghanistan, whether they are Shia, Sunni, Yazidis, or Christians oppressed by ISIS. This commitment stands out in a world marked by numerous forms of discrimination and human rights violations, and it is hoped that other leaders and schools of thought will take inspiration from this approach.”

Source: Shafaqna Persian