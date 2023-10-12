English
Afghanistan earthquake: Nearly 60 medical teams travel to Herat to aid victims

SHAFAQNA- The acting Minister of Public Health, Qalandar Ibad in Afghanistan said that the ministry has deployed nearly 60 health teams including women, in the affected areas.

Ibad asked the humanitarian organizations to cooperate in creating shelters for the victims of the Herat earthquake to face the winter season.

“There are ambulances with us, and in every team of doctors, there are nurses and midwives who provide services for women,” Ibad noted.

“These people will live under the tents for a month. After a month, it may be difficult for them to live under the tents.

“We need cooperation for the nutrition sector for the well-being of the people and for the mothers and children, and we need clean water to prevent infectious illnesses and protect people from these diseases,” the acting minister said.

