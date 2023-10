SHAFAQNA- EU’s Foreign Policy Chief Borrell Fontelles said that he has landed in China to co-chair the EU-China Strategic Dialogue with his Chinese counterpart, Wang Yi.

“Just landed in China to co-chair the EU-China Strategic Dialogue with my counterpart Minister Wang Yi. An important visit to discuss EU-China relations, key regional and global challenges with government authorities, scholars and business representatives,” Borrell said on X.

Source: sputnikglobe

