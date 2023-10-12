Swedish FM: Burning of the holy Quran despicable act

SHAFAQNA- Swedish Foreign Minister Tobias Billstrom called the burning of the holy Quran a “despicable act” and said such actions aimed at sowing division should not be allowed to succeed.

The burning of the holy books, including the Quran, is a despicable act, Billstrom told Anadolu in an exclusive interview on Thursday (12 Oct. 2023).

“It does not represent the view neither of the Swedish government nor a majority of the Swedish people, we take this very seriously. And I repeatedly say that we of course feel that those who do this, simply do it because they want to provoke, they want to sow division between Muslims and non-Muslims and we must not allow them to succeed,” he said. He said they are aware that these acts have offended people in Muslim countries.

Source: aa

