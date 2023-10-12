UNICEF: Over 90% of Herat earthquake victims are women & children

SHAFAQNA-The United Nations Children’s Fund (UNICEF) said that more than 90 percent of the victims of this week’s earthquakes in Herat are women and children.

Aid organizations have said the high casualty toll of women and girls was because of the timing of the first major quake, which happened at 11:11 am on Saturday morning. At that time of the day most village men are out of the house, while women and girls are at home.

In a post on X, on Wednesday, UNICEF also appealed for immediate funding of $20 million to help survivors.

Relief operations in Herat continue, while rescue workers continue to look for bodies. On Wednesday, aid organizations said there were over 400 people still missing after Saturday’s disaster.

The United Nations says aid has arrived in the worst-hit areas but that it is not enough.

