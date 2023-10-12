SHAFAQNA- Iraq seeks to identify important paths for renewable energy investment, according to Oil Minister.

A ministry statement received by the Iraqi News Agency (INA) said that the” importance of international cooperation in addressing climate challenges, reducing emissions and diversifying energy sources” noting that “Iraq seeks to identify important paths for renewable energy investment, converting burned energy into clean energy, to enhance national production by increasing and supporting investment projects, as well as sustaining and increasing crude oil production.

Deputy Prime Minister for energy affairs and oil minister Hayyan Abdul said that “participation in the specialized forums is an opportunity to review the latest developments, research and specialized papers in the field of energy and climate, as well as meeting with oil and energy ministers and officials in the countries of the world, to strengthen relations and cooperation to serve common interests.

The minister participated in the 6th Russian Energy Week forum REW.

Source: Iraqi News Agency (INA)