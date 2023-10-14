Will Nawaz Sharif be able to get Pakistan out of crises?

SHAFAQNA PAKISTAN | by Jawad Naqvi- There is no obstacle in the return of Nawaz Sharif. Now, the pool of the story of removing them has also been opened, on which one is ashamed or not, but it is definitely facing criticism. This is proof that public sympathies are with Nawaz Sharif and now there are no reservations about his return anywhere from the judiciary to the establishment. Pakistan is a nuclear power and geographically its importance cannot be ignored. Pakistan’s politics cannot be separated from external influences, therefore a confident and firm-minded leadership has also become a necessity in Pakistan.

Talks of obstruction started to be made regarding the accountability of his four judges and two generals and some circles, including his party, were concerned about these things, but there is absolutely no such threat as Nawaz Sharif’s political role. Or taller than six feet. Yes, of course, they must have been convinced that now the economic conditions of the country are not demanding political anarchism but compromise, on which a change in the narrative is also being seen. The journalistic thirst for news must have been satiated for a few days and this may have helped Nawaz Sharif to formulate a clear strategy for future politics.

Some friends think that without the anti-establishment narrative, Nawaz Sharif’s politics will become colorless, so I think that is not the case. Because with the change in the leadership of the establishment, there are no longer those reservations against him among the people, but because of the differences between the politicians and since the events of May 9, public sympathies have become with the army and now the narrative of the next elections is the strength of the economy. It will happen, the track history of which is only with Muslim League Nawaz.

He knows the concerns of the people very well because during the last one and a half years of his party’s government, there was definitely concern among the people due to the increase in inflation, unemployment and poverty. This concern is right and the people do not understand these reasons, but the responsible circles of the state must understand it.

Nawaz Sharif’s return has more to do with the people and the country than with himself. If there is any obstacle for Nawaz Sharif to come, it can only be inattention on the part of the people, all the debris of which has been absorbed by the rumors of disagreement with Shahbaz Sharif. If seen, taking the reins of the country in the current economic crisis is not an easy task and it can only be done by a person or a political party who has confidence in their abilities. All the past accusations against Nawaz Sharif have become worthless at this time and he is living a peaceful life in a free environment, so his return is purely for the welfare of the country and nation.

As far as the differences between Nawaz Sharif and Shehbaz Sharif are concerned, they may be ideological but not of interest. Nawaz Sharif is leaning towards civil supremacy and Shahbaz Sharif is leaning towards conciliation policy. But if there was any soul in the disagreement to the extent of disloyalty to each other, then when Shahbaz Sharif was offered the government in 2018, these efforts would have come to fruition.

Rumors of arrest or fear of Nawaz Sharif are also the product of immature thinking of political analysts. If they were afraid of losing their cases or avoiding arrest, they would have tried while their brother was prime minister. At that time, they definitely had reservations from the judiciary, but there was also a solution for them. It does not seem logical to spread such rumors attributed to a man who can present himself for arrest holding his daughter’s hand in the government of his worst political opponents. Now anyway, the cases against them have lost their weight.

However, those who are still pinning hopes on Imran Khan on the basis of emotional attachment or their stubbornness should now come out of this mirage, because if this were to happen, their red line would have been established today. And the responsibility of this whole situation is his irresponsible politics and anarchic policies which shook the confidence of the country’s institutions on him and now his near return to politics can only be called the wishful thinking of dreamers.

His involvement in politics now is being considered as a dangerous mistake. What little sympathy there was among the people was also due to rising inflation, unemployment and poverty during the PDM regime and if Nawaz Sharif gets a chance to rule for five years, that too will disappear. Even if Imran Khan accidentally takes advantage of the simplicity of the people, he will not be able to maintain this sympathy on the basis of his poor performance.

Nawaz Sharif’s hatred is not only found among political opponents but also among those of his own party who first get tickets by flattering Nawaz Sharif’s vote and then when they reach the assembly, then They want the Prime Minister’s House to be like a festival and to be given protocol. But they are told not to waste time doing things that make them angry. The third category is the government officials who have to work and are not allowed to do anything other than merit. Therefore, those who believe in the work are happy, but others are worried.

Now it seems difficult to stop the pair of Sharif brothers from giving power because Shahbaz Sharif has become the star of the eyes of the establishment, while Nawaz Sharif has global trust and this is the compulsion of our economy. Is. In such a situation, those who have a grudge against them should change their thinking and become their strength for the welfare of the country and nation. The history of Pakistan’s development is a testimony to the fact that the hope of getting out of the current economic crisis can be attributed to Nawaz Sharif based on his performance, good relations at the global level and trust in him. Efforts are being made to return.

Source: Shafaqna Pakistan

