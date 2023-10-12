How to redefine obesity when BMI is not perfect ?

SHAFAQNA SCIENCE- As an obesity doctor, Fatima Cody Stanford has treated many people whose weight was causing them health problems. She has many success stories: For example, one woman had “amazing” cholesterol, blood pressure and blood sugar levels after ten years at Stanford.
But the woman wanted more treatment. She was noted for her body mass index (BMI), which classified her as obese. “She wants to lose more weight,” said Stanford, who attends Massachusetts General Hospital and Harvard Medical School in Boston. Nature reported.
BMI, calculated by dividing weight by the square of height, has been used for several decades as the international standard for determining a healthy weight. It serves as an indicator of body fat, and higher levels can indicate an increased risk of metabolic disease and death.
That’s why there’s a small but growing movement to look beyond BMI when diagnosing and treating obesity, which is recognized as a chronic disease by the World Health Organization (WHO). In June, the American Medical Association (AMA) called for the use of more weight-related measurements in conjunction with BMI due to the inadequacies and questionable history of BMI.
But while the global obesity rate has tripled in the last 50 years and a wave of modern weight loss drugs are entering the market, BMI remains the main criterion for obesity treatment. Experts fear that the growing demand for these drugs will increase reliance on BMI as the sole diagnostic tool.
“If we just look at height and weight, we don’t know anything about a person’s health,” says Stanford.
