How to redefine obesity when BMI is not perfect ?

As an obesity doctor, Fatima Cody Stanford has treated many people whose weight was causing them health problems. She has many success stories: For example, one woman had "amazing" cholesterol, blood pressure and blood sugar levels after ten years at Stanford.



But the woman wanted more treatment. She was noted for her body mass index (BMI), which classified her as obese. “She wants to lose more weight,” said Stanford, who attends Massachusetts General Hospital and Harvard Medical School in Boston. Nature reported.





BMI, calculated by dividing weight by the square of height, has been used for several decades as the international standard for determining a healthy weight. It serves as an indicator of body fat, and higher levels can indicate an increased risk of metabolic disease and death.



