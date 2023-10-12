WHO: Half a million children die from malaria every year

SHAFAQNA SCIENCE- More than 600,000 people are expected to die from malaria this year. Almost four in five will be children under five, most of them from Africa. A child dies from the disease every minute, says Michael Charles, executive director of the RBM Global Partnership to End Malaria. The disease is one of the most common causes of child mortality.

World Health Organization (WHO) scientific advisers have recommended a second malaria vaccine after decades of development. Nature reported.



After further approval by the WHO, the vaccine could be ready for use in the middle of next year. However, without gradual changes in planning, financing and production of local vaccines, progress in reducing the rate of the disease will be very slow.

The third goal of the United Nations Sustainable Development Goals, is eliminating malaria. Globally, malaria deaths fell from 897,000 in 2000 to 568,000 in 2019. But the number rose to 625,000 in 2020, and there is every reason to believe that has remained at the same level since then.

Source: Nature

