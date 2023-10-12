New study: Use of plastic in agriculture must be minimized

SHAFAQNA SCIENCE- The use of plastic in agriculture must be minimized to reduce pollution and prevent Toxic chemicals spread into the soil and harm human health.

“New data on the leaching of toxic additives and tiny pieces of plastic called micro-nanoplasts into water, soil, and air show implications for human health,” Henry Rutgers University Chair and Rutgers said Philippe Democritou, a professor at the School of Public Health. “Petroleum-based plastics are not biodegradable and remain in the environment with residues accumulating in the soil, broken down into small plastic particles, and absorbed by plants as they enter our food chain via nutrient transfer.



In an article published in Nature Communications Earth & Environmental, Democritou outlines the benefits and risks of using plastics in agriculture and recommends that they be used to protect the environment and public health. We are identifying possible sustainable solutions.





While plastics play a crucial role in modern agricultural practices, serving various functions such as mulch films, nets, storage bins, and helping to increase the amount of food that is produced while decreasing the ecological resources used by controlling weeds and pests, preserving soil moisture, regulating temperature and improving nutrient uptake and plant growth, their extensive use has led to significant waste. The consequences on human and environmental health are also poorly understood.

Environmentally benign additives should be mandated to reduce toxicity, researchers insist. More than 10,000 chemicals are used to produce plastics, many of which have been outlawed because of their impact on human and environmental health. Demokritou says a shift towards the sustainable use of plastics will require that these materials are safe and also information regarding the chemicals used is accessible.