Washingtonpost: USA & Qatar agree to stop Iran from tapping $6 billion fund from prisoner deal

SHAFAQNA-The USA and Qatar have agreed to block Iran from accessing any of the $6 billion it gained access to as part of a prisoner swap deal between, Deputy Treasury Secretary Wally Adeyemo told House Democrats on Thursday.
The two sources in the room said Adeyemo did not give any timeframe for how long the U.S. and Qatar agreed to block Iran’s access to the money.
The decision comes as the US administration faced bipartisan pressure to block Iran’s access to the money as US officials continue to investigate whether Iran had any direct involvement in Israel- Palestine conflict.
Source: washingtonpost