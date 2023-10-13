Israel orders 1.1 million Palestinians to get out of north Gaza in 24 hours

SHAFAQNA- The Israeli army tells more than 1 million trapped Palestinians living in the north of besieged enclave to move south within 24 hours ahead of expected ground offensive. UN says mass relocation “impossible”, could have devastating consequences. Palestinians calls Israeli warning “fake propaganda”.

At least 1,537 Palestinians killed and 6,612 wounded in Israeli air attacks on Gaza. The number of people killed in Israel has reached 1,300. Palestinian Health Ministry urged urgent intervention to save thousands of injured in the blockaded Gaza Strip.

The demands include opening safe corridors to transfer the injured out of the Gaza Strip and bring in medical supplies and teams. The health system in the besieged Gaza Strip is “at a breaking point,” says the World Health Organization. More than 423,000 Palestinians displaced in Gaza, says UN.

Source: aljazeera, aa

