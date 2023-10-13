English
International Shia News Agency
All NewsFeatured 2Other News

EU chief slammed for ‘double standards’ on war-hit Ukraine & Gaza

0
double standards on war-hit Ukraine & Gaza

SHAFAQNA-Ursula von der Leyen has been accused of having “double standards” concerning Russia’s war in Ukraine and Israel’s assault on Gaza.

EU chief Ursula von der Leyen has been accused of “having double standards” by activists online following “contradictory stances” on Russian and Israeli assaults in Ukraine and Gaza.

Amid Russia’s invasion of Ukraine last year, the EU Commission President labelled Moscow’s attacks on its eastern neighbour as “pure terror” and actions “constituting “war crimes,” condemning them on numerous occasions.

Von der Leyen said Russia of carrying out targeted attacks in Ukraine against civilian infrastructure, as well as having a “clear aim” of cutting off men, women and children of water, electricity and heating” despite the cold winter.

Source: newarab

www.shafaqna.com

Related posts

Gaza: Water shortage reached 90%

asadian

Israel imposed tough entry restrictions on Al-Aqsa Mosque

asadian

Israel orders 1.1 million Palestinians to get out of north Gaza in 24 hours

asadian

Israel Shells Mosque in Lebanon’s Dhahira

asadian

Israel Attacks Two Main Airports in Syria

asadian

19000 hate speech & incitement tweets in Hebrew documented on X

asadian

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.