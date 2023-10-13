English
Iran denies Washington Post’s claim on freed fund

SHAFAQNA-Iran’s Permanent Representative at the United Nations rejected the claim by the American newspaper ‘Washington Post’ that the US agreed with Qatar to block 6 billion dollars of Iran’s freed money.

The following is the full text of the note by Iranian Permanent Mission to the UN:

“The news is devoid of veracity, the publication of which would tarnish the Washington Post’s credibility,” Iran’s mission said.The senators in question and the US government are all acutely aware that they cannot renege on the agreement.

Source: IRNA

www.shafaqna.com

