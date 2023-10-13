Iran denies Washington Post’s claim on freed fund

On Thursday local time, Iran’s Permanent Mission to the United Nations denied the claim of the American newspaper Washington Post that the United States agreed with Qatar to block Iran’s 6 billion dollars.

The following is the full text of the note by Iranian Permanent Mission to the UN:

“The news is devoid of veracity, the publication of which would tarnish the Washington Post’s credibility,” Iran’s mission said.The senators in question and the US government are all acutely aware that they cannot renege on the agreement.