English
International Shia News Agency
All NewsEuropeFeatured 3Other News

Sweden: Court convicts the Quran burner of hate crimes for first time

0
Court convicts the Quran burner

SHAFAQNA-A landmark ruling in a Swedish court has resulted in the conviction of a man for inciting ethnic hatred through a 2020 Quran burning incident.
This marks the first time Sweden’s legal system has tried the charge of desecrating Islam’s holy book.

The verdict follows a series of Quran burnings earlier this year, which stirred international outrage and led to Sweden being identified as a “prioritized target,” prompting heightened terror alert levels by the country’s intelligence agency.

The defendant was found guilty of “agitation against an ethnic group” by the Linkoping district court in central Sweden.

Source: shafaq

www.shafaqna.com

Related posts

Swedish FM: Burning of the holy Quran despicable act

asadian

Qatar strongly condemns tearing the Quran in Netherlands

asadian

Türkiye condemns attacks against the Quran in Netherlands

asadian

Netherlands: The Quran torn by Islamophobic group given to Turkish Embassy

asadian

Turkish President-Malaysian PM condemn the Quran burnings & hate speech

asadian

The Quran burner’s lawyer: Iraq asks Sweden to extradite Iraqi refugee

asadian

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.