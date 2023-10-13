Sweden: Court convicts the Quran burner of hate crimes for first time

SHAFAQNA-A landmark ruling in a Swedish court has resulted in the conviction of a man for inciting ethnic hatred through a 2020 Quran burning incident.

This marks the first time Sweden’s legal system has tried the charge of desecrating Islam’s holy book.

The verdict follows a series of Quran burnings earlier this year, which stirred international outrage and led to Sweden being identified as a “prioritized target,” prompting heightened terror alert levels by the country’s intelligence agency.

The defendant was found guilty of “agitation against an ethnic group” by the Linkoping district court in central Sweden.

Source: shafaq

www.shafaqna.com