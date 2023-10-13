Israel imposed tough entry restrictions on Al-Aqsa Mosque

SHAFAQNA-Israeli police on Friday imposed tough entry restrictions on the Al-Aqsa Mosque in occupied East Jerusalem, leaving it almost empty.

A large number of Israeli police units deployed in Jerusalem’s Old City and erected barriers in its alleyways.

The Islamic Waqf Department said in a statement that Israeli police only allow worshippers above the age of 70 to enter the mosque.

Eyewitnesses confirmed to Anadolu that the Old City area resembles a “military barracks” where Israeli police refuse entry to those who do not live there.

Palestinian popular outrage is increasing across the occupied Palestinian territories as the Israeli army continues its onslaught against Gaza.

