Afghanistan: Blast targets Shia mosque in Baghlan

Blast targets religious place

SHAFAQNA-A blast has been heard in the Takiakhana Imam Zaman (AJ) in Pol-e-Khomri, the center of Baghlan province.

A TOLOnews reporter said that the blast occurred during Friday prayers in the Takiakhana Imam Zaman (AJ) in Pol-e-Khomri.

The director of Baghlan Information and Culture department, Mustafa Hashemi, confirmed that some people have been killed and injured in the blast.

Hashemi did not provide further details regarding the type of blast and the exact number of causalities, saying that details will be shared after initial assessments.

Source: tolonews

