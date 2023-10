SHAFAQNA-A Michigan Islamic center is inviting neighbors to visit their space and meet Muslims during their open house event, planned on Saturday, October 21.

The event, hosted by the Islamic Center of Midland, features cultural displays, guest speakers, and more.

“The goal is to focus on unity and cultural exchange,” Raheef Alturkmani, who is co-leading the planning and execution of the event, told Catalyst Midland.

Source: aboutislam

