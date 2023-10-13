English
Gaza: Water shortage reached 90%

SHAFAQNA-The Gaza Municipality has said that it is suffering from a severe shortage of water with the percentage of shortage reaching approximately 90 per cent due to the Israeli occupation’s halt of water and electricity supplies to the Gaza Strip.

The destruction of buildings and residential facilities and significant damage to the infrastructure, particularly water wells and sewage plants, have exacerbated the situation.

In a statement issued yesterday, the municipality expected that the residents of the Gaza Strip would suffer severely from water shortages in the current and coming periods.

