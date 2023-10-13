English
Egypt’s Dar Al Ifta: Confronting Israel’s Inhuman Behavior Requires Strong Humanitarian Efforts

SHAFAQNA- Egypt’s Dar Al Ifta expressed gratitude for the humanitarian assistance and solidarity shown by the Egyptian people towards their Palestinian counterparts.

In a statement, Egypt’s Dar Al Ifta stated, “The inhumane actions of the Israeli occupiers should be met with intensified global humanitarian endeavors to counteract this cruelty and barbarism.”

The center called upon the people of Egypt to respond to requests for aiding the Palestinian people, further declaring, “Egypt’s Dar Al Ifta wholeheartedly expresses solidarity and support for the people of Palestine during these challenging times.”

Source: Shafaqna Persian

 

