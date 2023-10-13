English
Palestinians performed Friday prayers on a street in Ras El-Amud area

Palestinians performed Friday prayers on a street

SHAFAQNA-Israeli police prevented Palestinians from entering the Old City of East Jerusalem for Friday Prayers at Al-Aqsa Mosque.
In response, Palestinians performed the Friday prayers on a street in the Ras El-Amud area.

Israeli forces took intensive security measures in the Old City of East Jerusalem ahead of the Friday prayers at Al-Aqsa Mosque.

While it was stated that the number of Israeli forces increased in the region, they intervened with gas bombs against Palestinians who were prevented from praying in the Al-Aqsa Mosque.

Source: dailysabah

www.shafaqna.com

