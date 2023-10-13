[Video] SICM Mahfil Ali: Evolving Expectations of Interfaith Engagement

SHAFAQNA- SICM Mahfil Ali presents another live program titled: “Evolving Expectations of Interfaith Engagement” by Dr Harriet Crabtree .

SPEAKER:

Harriet Crabtree has served since 2007 as the Executive Director of the Inter Faith Network for the UK. Before working in the area of inter faith relations, she studied for her ThM and ThD at Harvard Divinity School, where she was based at its Center for the Study of World Religions. She then taught for a short while at Harvard’s Faculty of Arts and Sciences. On her return to the UK in 1990, she went to work for IFN, originally as its Assistant Director, where she has helped develop areas such as its faith and public life and local inter faith programmes and its Inter Faith Week programme. She was this year presented with the Sternberg Interfaith Gold Medallion for those who have ‘endeavored to make an exceptional contribution to the improvement of understanding between the faiths in the United Kingdom, and across the world’

