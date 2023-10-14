European countries restrict pro-Palestine demonstrations

SHAFAQNA-Pro-Palestine demonstrations in Europe have encountered various restrictions and bans, raising concerns about freedom of expression and assembly.
In contrast, there have been no restrictions or bans on pro-Israel demonstrations, and government officials are actively participating in rallies, clearly expressing their support.
UK: Flag waving controversy
Palestinian flag or chanting freedom slogans specific to Palestine may not be legal when done with the intention of “glorifying terrorist acts.
France: Ban on demonstrations
The Paris Police Department banned two upcoming pro-Palestine demonstrations, citing concerns for public order.
Germany: Berlin rally halted
A solidarity rally with Palestine scheduled in Berlin was not allowed due to concerns about public safety.
Netherlands: Activists had to change the location of a pro-Palestinian march
Activists had to change the location of a pro-Palestinian march in Amsterdam due to political pressure while emphasizing the importance of expressing solidarity with the population in the Gaza Strip.
Source: aa