European countries restrict pro-Palestine demonstrations

SHAFAQNA-Pro-Palestine demonstrations in Europe have encountered various restrictions and bans, raising concerns about freedom of expression and assembly.

In contrast, there have been no restrictions or bans on pro-Israel demonstrations, and government officials are actively participating in rallies, clearly expressing their support.

UK: Flag waving controversy

Palestinian flag or chanting freedom slogans specific to Palestine may not be legal when done with the intention of “glorifying terrorist acts.

France: Ban on demonstrations

The Paris Police Department banned two upcoming pro-Palestine demonstrations, citing concerns for public order.

Germany: Berlin rally halted

A solidarity rally with Palestine scheduled in Berlin was not allowed due to concerns about public safety.

Netherlands: Activists had to change the location of a pro-Palestinian march

Activists had to change the location of a pro-Palestinian march in Amsterdam due to political pressure while emphasizing the importance of expressing solidarity with the population in the Gaza Strip.

