Israel carries out air raids as Palestinians seek safety

SHAFAQNA-At least 70 people, mostly women and children, have been killed in Israeli air raids on convoys fleeing Gaza City. No immediate response was available from Israel.

Al Jazeera correspondents have reported that thousands of Palestinian civilians have fled northern Gaza after a warning from Israel.Israeli shelling hit a group of reporters in southern Lebanon, killing one Reuters journalist and injuring several others, including two from Al Jazeera.

At least 1,900 Palestinians were killed and 7,696 wounded in Israeli air attacks on Gaza. The number of people killed in Israel has reached 1,300, with 3,400 wounded.

Arab League urges UN chief to prevent evacuation of Gaza residents

The Arab League on Friday urged UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres to intervene to prevent the evacuation of Gaza residents.

The appeal by the Arab League Secretary-General Ahmad Aboul Gheit to Guterres comes following the Israeli army’s demand to relocate the entire population from Gaza and its northern parts towards the south of Gaza.

Aboul Gheit described the Israeli move as “a war crime that Israel plans to commit as part of its shameful bloody campaign against the Gaza Strip.”

Amnesty: Israel striking Gaza with white phosphorus artillery rounds

Amnesty International, on Friday, said its Crisis Evidence Lab on Friday has verified that Israeli military units striking Gaza are equipped with white phosphorus artillery rounds, Anadolu Agency reports.

Oxfam: Not a single square metre is safe in Gaza

A regional manager of the UK-based charity Oxfam has described the situation in the besieged Gaza Strip as “a real catastrophe”, warning that all of Gaza is now under attack and that “nowhere is safe”.

“There is no single square metre in Gaza that is safe. It’s all under attack,” he noted.

