Australia rejects Indigenous referendum

SHAFAQNA-Australia on Saturday decisively rejected a proposal to recognise Indigenous people in the constitution.

Nationwide, with 45% of the vote counted, the “No” vote led “Yes” by 57.35% to 42.65%. Australian broadcaster ABC and other TV networks have projected that at least four states – New South Wales, Tasmania, Queensland and South Australia – would vote against altering the 122-year-old constitution.

A successful referendum requires at least four of the six states to vote in favour, along with a national majority. Because of Australia’s time zones, voting in Western Australia was still under way as it became clear the referendum was lost.

Source: reuters

www.shafaqna.com