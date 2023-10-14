English
International Shia News Agency
All NewsFeatured 2Other News

Australia rejects Indigenous referendum

0
Australia rejects Indigenous referendum

SHAFAQNA-Australia on Saturday decisively rejected a proposal to recognise Indigenous people in the constitution.

Nationwide, with 45% of the vote counted, the “No” vote led “Yes” by 57.35% to 42.65%. Australian broadcaster ABC and other TV networks have projected that at least four states – New South Wales, Tasmania, Queensland and South Australia – would vote against altering the 122-year-old constitution.

A successful referendum requires at least four of the six states to vote in favour, along with a national majority. Because of Australia’s time zones, voting in Western Australia was still under way as it became clear the referendum was lost.

Source: reuters

www.shafaqna.com

Related posts

Australia to officially resume using the term ‘Occupied Palestinian Territories’

asadian

Australia set for Indigenous rights referendum

asadian

Australian came to Mosque to complain, but became a Muslim

asadian

Australian FM: A war over Taiwan would be disastrous for everyone

asadian

Australian Muslim student victim of Islamophobia

asadian

Australia rescinds its recognition of West Jerusalem as Israel’s capital

asadian

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.