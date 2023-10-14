English
UNICEF: 500 Palestinian children killed in Gaza

500 Palestinian children killed in Gaza

SHAFAQNA-As the Gaza crisis worsens, the UN Children’s Fund’s (UNICEF) Salim Oweis said that more than 500 children have already been killed and more than 1600 injured, inside the Gaza Strip on the “brink of a humanitarian catastrophe.”

Speaking from his headquarters in the Jordanian capital Amman, Oweis told UN News’s Khaled Mohamed about the huge scale of need and suffering, including the importance of creating a humanitarian corridor – as Israel demands over a million withdraw from the north of Gaza, in just 24 hours.

Furthermore, Israel imposed a tight siege on the beleaguered enclave cutting off water, electricity, fuel and food supplies, which heralds a humanitarian tragedy.

